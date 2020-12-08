Indices open at all-time high; Nifty touches 13,400

Indices open at all-time high; Nifty touches 13,400

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 08 2020, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 09:38 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Benchmark indices opened at record highs on Tuesday. While Sensex opened 141.83 points higher to hit a lifetime high of 45,568.80, Nifty rose 38.80 points to hit a record high of 13,394.55. 

In the opening session, Nifty touched 13,400 for the first time. 

The indices soared amid persistent foreign fund inflow and hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine. After Pfizer and Serum Institute, Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech on Monday applied to the central drug regulator seeking emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, official sources said.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sensex
Nifty
market
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

DH Toon | SC shows displeasure over Central Vista plan

DH Toon | SC shows displeasure over Central Vista plan

Can Pandya fill the Dhoni void?

Can Pandya fill the Dhoni void?

‘Hearing the national anthem brought a lot of pride’

‘Hearing the national anthem brought a lot of pride’

The Lead: The pandemic and drugs used to treat Covid-19

The Lead: The pandemic and drugs used to treat Covid-19

Louvre Museum is offering a close-up with 'Mona Lisa'

Louvre Museum is offering a close-up with 'Mona Lisa'

‘Mank’ revives old charge against Orson Welles

‘Mank’ revives old charge against Orson Welles

New data gives best-ever map of the Milky Way

New data gives best-ever map of the Milky Way

 