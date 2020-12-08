Indices open at all-time high; Nifty touches 13,400

Benchmark indices opened at record highs on Tuesday. While Sensex opened 141.83 points higher to hit a lifetime high of 45,568.80, Nifty rose 38.80 points to hit a record high of 13,394.55.

In the opening session, Nifty touched 13,400 for the first time.

The indices soared amid persistent foreign fund inflow and hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine. After Pfizer and Serum Institute, Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech on Monday applied to the central drug regulator seeking emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, official sources said.

More to follow...