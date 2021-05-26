Indices open flat; Sensex above 50,000

Indices open flat; Sensex above 50,000

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 26 2021, 09:33 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 09:33 ist
Bombay Stock exchange. Credit: PTI

Indices were nearly flat on opening on Wednesday as the country still awaits daily Covid numbers.

Sensex opened 125.76 points higher to 50,763.29 on Wednesday while Nifty inched 25.75 points higher to 15,234.20.

More to follow...

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
BSE
NSE

