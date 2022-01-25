Indices open in red: Sensex slumps 900 points

Sensex on Tuesday slumped 905.16 points to 56,586.35 in the opening session while Nifty fell 253.80 points to 16,895.30.

Most banking stocks with the exception of Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank were in red. Reliance stocks were the worst hit on the benchmark index, followed by Asian paints, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank.

Axis Bank stocks were up over 3 per cent after the private-sector lender beat estimates for quarterly profit.

Tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine and a US Federal Reserve meeting that could signal tighter monetary policy kept investors on edge globally and sent Asian peers and US futures lower, after a chaotic Wall Street session overnight.

Auto major Maruti Suzuki is due to report results on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)

