Indices open lower; Sensex below 58K, Nifty below 17,300

Indices open lower; Sensex below 58K, Nifty above 17.2K

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 02 2022, 09:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 09:59 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex on Tuesday shed 205.04 points to 57,910.46 in early trade while Nifty declined 71.85 points to 17,268.20.

More to follow...

Business News
Markets
Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE

