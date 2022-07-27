Indices open nearly flat; Sensex below 55,200

IMF's cut to India's economic growth outlook also kept investor sentiment in check

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 27 2022, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 09:44 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Indices opened nearly flat ahead of US Fed Reserve policy statement on Wednesday with Sensex slipping 75 points to 55,193.49 points in early trade and Nifty shedding 33.6 points to 16,450.25 points.

IMF's cut to India's economic growth outlook also kept investor sentiment in check.

In Mumbai, construction major Larsen & Toubro gained 1.4 per cent after beating estimates for quarterly profit.

Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors will report their results later in the day.

More to follow...

