Indices open nearly flat; Sensex below 55,200

Indices opened nearly flat ahead of US Fed Reserve policy statement on Wednesday with Sensex slipping 75 points to 55,193.49 points in early trade and Nifty shedding 33.6 points to 16,450.25 points.

IMF's cut to India's economic growth outlook also kept investor sentiment in check.

In Mumbai, construction major Larsen & Toubro gained 1.4 per cent after beating estimates for quarterly profit.

Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors will report their results later in the day.

