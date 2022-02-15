Indices rebound after sell-off over Ukraine tensions

The Sensex on Tuesday morning rose by 452.52 points to 56,858.36 in opening trade, while Nifty shot up by 136.80 points to 16,979.60.

The rebound was helped by gains in IT stocks, even as global markets remained on the edge over escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.45 per cent to 16,936.95, as of 09:16 am, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.58 per cent at 56,735.21.

Most Asian share markets were flat after US and European stocks lost ground on Monday, as investors contemplated the implications of a potential imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Markets are currently not conducive to holding stocks, trading below their 50- and 200-day moving average. It is better to protect capital by staying on the sidelines rather than taking risks," William O Neil India analysts said in a note.

IT stocks, which are defensive in nature, gained momentum in volatile markets, with the Nifty IT index up 1.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's January retail inflation went over the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band, accelerating to a seven-month high just above 6 per cent. However, economists don't expect this to lead to an interest rate hike in the near future.

(With inputs from Reuters)

