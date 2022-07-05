Indices rise on energy, metals boost

Indian markets edged higher on Tuesday, lifted by energy companies and beaten-down metal stocks, and as PTC India Financial Services received a boost from a satisfactory audit report on its business operations.

Sensex gained 328 points to 53,562.83 in early trade while Nifty rose 99.7 points to 15,935.05.

The Nifty metals index rose 1 per cent after falling as much as nearly 2.5 per cent in previous session, while the energy index was up 0.86 per cent.

Among individual gainers, PTC India Financial Services' shares jumped 18 per cent, while Marksans Pharma rose 12 per cent after a proposal to buy back shares.

PTC India Financial has been under the Indian market regulator's radar for its corporate governance issues.

Meanwhile, Asian shares inched up on Tuesday morning as positive economic data and hints of easing Sino-U.S. tensions offered some respite to the recent sell-offs, though persistent fears about a global recession and sky-high inflation kept most buyers at bay.​