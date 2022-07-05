Indices rise on energy, metals boost

Indices rise on energy, metals boost

Sensex gained 328 points to 53,562.83 in early trade while Nifty rose 99.7 points to 15,935.05

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 05 2022, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 09:55 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Indian markets edged higher on Tuesday, lifted by energy companies and beaten-down metal stocks, and as PTC India Financial Services received a boost from a satisfactory audit report on its business operations.

Sensex gained 328 points to 53,562.83 in early trade while Nifty rose 99.7 points to 15,935.05.

The Nifty metals index rose 1 per cent after falling as much as nearly 2.5 per cent in previous session, while the energy index was up 0.86 per cent.

Among individual gainers, PTC India Financial Services' shares jumped 18 per cent, while Marksans Pharma rose 12 per cent after a proposal to buy back shares.

PTC India Financial has been under the Indian market regulator's radar for its corporate governance issues.

Meanwhile, Asian shares inched up on Tuesday morning as positive economic data and hints of easing Sino-U.S. tensions offered some respite to the recent sell-offs, though persistent fears about a global recession and sky-high inflation kept most buyers at bay.​

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Markets
BSE
NSE
Nifty
Sensex
Business News

What's Brewing

Deadly US mass shootings in 2022

Deadly US mass shootings in 2022

Cool environment in schools brings out the best

Cool environment in schools brings out the best

Bengaluru's City Market in the ’40s

Bengaluru's City Market in the ’40s

Bengaluru: AI art festival to tackle climate crisis

Bengaluru: AI art festival to tackle climate crisis

The art of appreciating colleagues at work

The art of appreciating colleagues at work

DH Toon | 'It's an ED govt'

DH Toon | 'It's an ED govt'

Why are so many seats empty at Wimbledon this year?

Why are so many seats empty at Wimbledon this year?

 