Indices welcome Tuesday, lifted by banking, tech stocks

Sensex on Tuesday jumped 438.48 points to 52,036.32 in early trade. Meanwhile Nifty climbed 139.35 points to 15,489.50.
Indices were lifted by gains in banking and financial, technology and auto stocks.
The blue-chip indexes are set for a second straight session of gains after suffering heavy losses last week on fears that aggressive rate hikes around the globe to curb inflation could lead to a recession.
The Nifty Metal index was among the best performing sub-indexes, rising as much as 2.3% after plumbing 14-month lows in the previous session. Tech stocks rose 1.6%, while automakers advanced 1.2%.
(With agency inputs)
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'It always wins': N Korea may declare Covid victory
DH Toon | An asana for high 'electoral' anxiety
Rare Assam tea sold for Rs 1 lakh per kg
Explained: How bird strikes take planes down
Refugees and the cities we need now
The role of mental health in skin treatments
What we know about Abbas, PM Modi’s childhood friend
Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban constitutional