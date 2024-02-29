IndiGo announces direct flights to Srinagar, Jammu from Kolkata

Kolkata: Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced direct flight services from Kolkata to Srinagar and Jammu, as a part of its new domestic route connections in the upcoming summer schedule.

The direct flights between Kolkata-Srinagar and Kolkata-Jammu will commence from April 10 and April 21, respectively, the airline said in a statement.

While the airline will operate direct flights on the Kolkata-Srinagar-Kolkata sector daily, the Kolkata-Jammu-Kolkata route will have direct flights on the first, third and fifth Sundays, it said.