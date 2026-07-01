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IndiGo launches cabin baggage-only cheaper fares on domestic, international routes

The new fare, branded IndiGo Lite, is available for economy class passengers on both domestic and international flights.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 07:47 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 07:47 IST
India NewsAirlinesIndiGo AirlinesIndigoIndian aviation sectorIndian marketsbaggage handling

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