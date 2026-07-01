IndiGo launches cabin baggage-only cheaper fares on domestic, international routes

<p>India's largest airline, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=IndiGo">IndiGo</a>, has introduced a new budget fare category for passengers travelling with only cabin baggage, joining a growing trend among airlines to separate services and offer lower base fares.</p><p>The new fare, branded IndiGo Lite, is available for economy class passengers on both domestic and international flights. The airline said bookings under the new category will be available exclusively through its direct channels from July 1, with travel commencing from July 15.</p><p>Under the IndiGo Lite fare, passengers will receive an automatically assigned seat at no extra charge and can carry one cabin bag weighing up to 7 kg. The fare does not include checked baggage, allowing the airline to offer a lower base ticket price for travellers who do not require additional luggage.</p><p>The move comes as Indian airlines increasingly unbundle services to cater to price-sensitive passengers while keeping headline fares competitive.</p>.DGCA says probing Air India, IndiGo planes incident at Ahmedabad airport.<p>Last month, Air India introduced a basic economy fare that excludes complimentary meals, describing it as an option for "price-conscious travellers".</p><p>The latest pricing changes also come amid mounting cost pressures for airlines. Carriers have been dealing with higher operating expenses after the Iran conflict pushed up global jet fuel prices, one of the biggest cost components for airlines. They have also faced disruptions from airspace closures and growing competition in the domestic aviation market.</p>