Indigo launches maiden direct flight to Jakarta

Indigo today launched its maiden direct flight to Jakarta, Indonesia, making it the airline's 106th destination overall and 28th international destination.



With the inauguration of this flight, IndiGo became the only Indian carrier to operate flights between India’s financial capital Mumbai and Jakarta.



Connectivity is the starting point of any relationship. The primary reason for connecting these destinations is the massive trade and commerce opportunities between the two cities, said Malvika Priyadarshini, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Jakarta while speaking to DH. There are also 100,000+ Indians in Indonesia for whom this will be a means to connect the diaspora with their roots, she added.