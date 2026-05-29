IndiGo reports Rs 2,536 cr loss in Q4; year-on-year PAT declines 182%

<p>India's biggest airline <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=indigo">IndiGo</a>, on Friday, reported a loss of Rs 2,536.9 crore in the quarter that ended March 2026 owing to challenging operating conditions, rupee depreciation and other factors. </p><p>The airline said in a release that it had a profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore in the year-ago period.</p><p>Total income in the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal rose over 3 per cent to Rs 23,830.7 crore from Rs 23,097.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the release.</p><p>"Exceptionally sharp rupee depreciation, changes in labour laws and a challenging operating environment offset the operational profit and the company reported a net loss of Rs 23,936 million," the release said.</p><p>IndiGo MD Rahul Bhatia said FY26 was marked by an exceptionally challenging operating environment, which materially impacted its profitability.</p>.IndiGo shares decline nearly 4% after Q3 profit plunges to Rs 549 crore.<p>"During the year, our capacity grew by 9.5 per cent, and total income increased by over 6 per cent. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and exceptional items, IndiGo delivered a profit of Rs 75 billion," he said. </p><p>The airline's profit saw a sharp year-on-year reversal in the March 2026 quarter, with Profit after Tax (PAT) declining 182.7 per cent as the airline swung from a net profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore a year ago to a net loss of Rs 2,536.9 crore. Excluding foreign exchange impact and exceptional items, IndiGo said it would have reported a profit of Rs 1,920.6 crore.</p><p>On the stock market, the airline's share stood at 63.3 per cent in March. On Friday, its shares fell 3.27 per cent to close at Rs 4,418.40 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange.</p>