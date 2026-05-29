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IndiGo reports Rs 2,536 cr loss in Q4; year-on-year PAT declines 182%

The airline said in a release that it had a profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore in the year-ago period.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 12:43 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 12:43 IST
India NewsAviationIndigobusiness

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