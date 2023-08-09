Indigo sees potential in all-international routes, says its Global Sales head

India's largest airline, Indigo, has been spreading its wings to touch more foreign shores lately. Its maiden flight to Jakarta in Indonesia on Monday, was quickly followed up with another to Tbilisi in Georgia on Tuesday and there are many more such launches on its roster. This, at a time when it already holds a 35.8% share of the international market serviced by Indian carriers, as per Directorate of Civil Aviation data. Pursuant to the inaugural flight to Jakarta, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, sat down with DH's Lavpreet Kaur to discuss the airline’s perspective on the international market it is courting and more.