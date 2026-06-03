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Indo-US trade deal almost done, just 1% sticking points under discussion: US Ambassador Sergio Gor

The US Ambassador to India said America has lower tariffs for India than any of its neighbours and insisted Washington values its relationship with New Delhi.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 15:30 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 15:30 IST
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