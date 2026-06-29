Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Industrial output expands 5.1% in May: Government data

This is the second monthly Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data based on the new series.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 11:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2026, 11:42 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsIIPindustry

Follow us on :

Follow Us