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Industrial output growth rises to 5.1% in May

Robust growth in electricity, manufacturing; mining continues to contract
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 14:19 IST
Business NewsIndiaindustrial growth

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