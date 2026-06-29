Industrial output growth rises to 5.1% in May

<p>New Delhi: India’s industrial output growth accelerated to 5.1 per cent in May, driven by strong demands for electricity amid heatwaves in several parts of the country, as per official data released on Monday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/electricity">Electricity</a> output growth surged to 11.1 per cent in May from 5.5 per cent recorded in the previous month. Higher electricity output led to 57 basis points increase in overall industrial production in May when compared with the previous month. However, it was partly offset by weaker performance across other sectors.</p><p>The May print was higher than 4.9 per cent expansion recorded in the previous month and 3.4 per cent recorded in May 2025. This marks the second month of industrial output data as per the new Index of Industrial Production (IIP) series with 2022-23 as the base year, which has replaced the 2011-12 series. </p><p>Manufacturing, which carries the largest weight (76.062 per cent) in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), posted 5.5 per cent year-on-year growth in May, slower than 6.1 per cent expansion recorded in the previous month. However, it was significantly higher than 4.2 per cent growth recorded in May 2025.</p>.Industrial output growth slips to 5-month low of 4.1% in March.<p>Four of the six use-based segments, barring intermediate goods and infrastructure/construction goods, witnessed an improvement in their growth performance in May 2026 relative to April 2026. The consumer durables and non-durables segments recorded the highest growth in five months in May 2026.</p><p>Domestic demand remained resilient, with the consumer sectors clocking a cumulative growth of 5.1 per cent (vs 2.5 per cent in April). “High-frequency data shows urban demand was the driver of domestic demand,” said Dipti Deshpande, Principal Economist, Crisil.</p><p>Water supply, sewerage and waste management grew 5.5 per cent during the month under review. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mining">Mining</a> and quarrying, however, contracted 1.6 per cent. Mining output witnessed a contraction for the fifth consecutive month in May, although the extent of the same narrowed vis-à-vis 3.8 per cent contraction recorded in April.</p><p>Within the manufacturing sector, 16 out of 23 industry groups grew on a year-on-year basis during the month under review. Like previous months, electrical equipment, and motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers continued to surge at 20.8 per cent and 14.5 per cent, respectively.</p><p>“Electrical equipment continued to report growth due to small transformers, circuit breakers, and others. Manufacture of basic metals also performed well on the back of steel,” said Megha Arora, Director, India Ratings and Research.</p>.Industrial output growth rises to 5.2% in February on strong manufacturing.<p>However, India’s traditional export sectors like leather, apparel registered a year-on-year decline in output. Petroleum products output also contracted.</p><p>“On the used based side, the uptick in consumer goods production – both durable and non-durable goods – is a positive signal. However, its durability of recovery in the consumption needs monitoring amid ongoing geopolitical volatility, inflationary pressures, and slow progress of the monsoon,” said Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CareEdge Ratings.</p><p>“Global economic and geopolitical conditions remain volatile despite the recent ceasefire in the West Asia crisis. India’s industrial sector, particularly export-oriented industries could face headwinds from the uncertain external environment,” Sinha added.</p>