<p>New Delhi: India’s industrial output growth rose to 5.2% in February, driven by strong performance of the manufacturing sector on the post-festive demand and low base, as per official data released on Monday.</p><p>Factory output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had posted a growth of 2.7% in February 2025. In January 2026, it stood at 5.1%.</p><p>The manufacturing sector posted a robust growth of 6% year-on-year in February, against 2.8% expansion recorded in the same month last year, National Statistics Office data showed.</p><p>“Post-festive demand has remained relatively strong, as average growth during November 2025 to February 2026 at 6.4%, was highest since August-November 2023. This point towards a strong demand, however, the West Asia crisis is expected to change the situation,” said Devendra Pant, Chief Economist, India Ratings and Research. </p>.Ultraviolette Automotive announces five-year investment plan to expand manufacturing base in Karnataka.<p>There have been reports of shortage of LPG forcing certain industries to scale down their production. India receives more than one-third of its remittances from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and if the crisis prolongs for a longer time, it will have an impact on demand and thus industrial production, he added.</p><p>Within the manufacturing sector, 14 out of 23 industry groups recorded a positive growth in February 2026 over February 2025. The top three positive contributors for the month of February 2026 are — manufacture of basic metals (13.2%), manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (14.9%), and manufacture of machinery and equipment (10.2%).</p><p>Mining production growth rose to 3.1% in February, from 1.6% recorded in the same month last year. However, it was lower than the 4.3% expansion recorded in January. Power generation growth decelerated on a month-on-month, as well as year-on-year basis. Power generation grew by 2.3% in February, compared to 3.6% expansion in the year-ago period.</p>