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Industrial output growth rises to 5.2% in February on strong manufacturing

The manufacturing sector posted a robust growth of 6% year-on-year in February, against 2.8% expansion recorded in the same month last year.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 11:31 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 11:31 IST
Business NewsNSO Groupindustrial growthProduction

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