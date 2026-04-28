<p>New Delhi: India's industrial production growth slowed down to a 5-month low of 4.1 per cent in March, mainly due to subdued performance of manufacturing and power sector amid the West Asia crisis, according to official data released on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded by 3.9 per cent in March 2025, an official statement said.</p>.Rajnath to undertake 3-day visit to Germany; boosting defence, industrial ties main focus.<p>The National Statistics Office (NSO) revised the industrial production growth for February 2026 to 5.1 per cent from the provisional estimate of 5.2 per cent released last month.</p>.<p>The previous low of IIP growth was recorded at 0.5 per cent growth in October 2025.</p>.<p>The NSO data further showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth remained subdued at 4.3 per cent in March 2026 compared to 4 per cent in the year-ago month.</p>.<p>Mining production growth improved to 5.5 per cent from a meagre growth of 1.2 per cent recorded a year ago.</p>.WhatsApp testing new 'Business' filter to declutter chat inbox.<p>Power generation grew marginally by 0.8 per cent in March against 7.5 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.</p>.<p>In fiscal year 2025-26, the country's industrial production growth remained almost flat at 4.1 per cent compared to 4 per cent a year ago. </p>