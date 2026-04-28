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Industrial output growth slows to 5-month low of 4.1% in March

The NSO data further showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth remained subdued at 4.3 per cent in March 2026 compared to 4 per cent in the year-ago month.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 12:09 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 12:09 IST
India NewsBusiness Newsindustrial growth

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