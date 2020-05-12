Industrial production falls 16.7% in March due to coronavirus lockdown

Industrial production falls 16.7% in March

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 12 2020, 18:12 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 18:15 ist
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 2.7 per cent in March, 2019. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

The country's industrial output declined by 16.7 per cent in March, mainly on account of poor show by mining, manufacturing and electricity sector due to the nationwide lockdown, government data showed on Tuesday.

The government had imposed lockdown to contain COVID-19 from March 25, 2020.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 2.7 per cent in March, 2019.

According to National Statistical Office (NSO) data, manufacturing sector output fell by 20.6 per cent compared to a growth of 3.1 per cent in the same month a year ago.

Electricity generation declined by 6.8 per cent as against a growth of 2.2 per cent in March 2019.

Mining sector output remained flat compared to a growth of 0.8 per cent earlier.

The IIP in the last fiscal contracted by 0.7 per cent from 3.8 per cent expansion in the 2018-19.

