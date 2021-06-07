Industrialist Himansu Das passes away at 77

He was the founder of the Hari group of companies and President of the Balasore Chamber of Industries and Commerce

Noted industrialist Himansu Das died at the district headquarters hospital in Balasore, family sources said on Monday.

He was 77-years-old and survived by his wife and two sons.

Das was ill for some time and under treatment. He was the founder of the Hari group of companies and President of the Balasore Chamber of Industries and Commerce.

Das was also the president of Odisha PVC manufacturer association. He was associated with many socio-cultural organisations in Odisha.

He was President of Balasore Law College and Balasore Arts and crafts college.

