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Inflationary risks amplified due to poor monsoon, El Niño conditions: RBI Governor

Energy prices unlikely to return to pre-conflict level: MPC member
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 15:49 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 15:49 IST
Business NewsRBIEl Nino

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