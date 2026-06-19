Inflationary risks amplified due to poor monsoon, El Niño conditions: RBI Governor

<p>New Delhi: Below normal monsoon as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and likely <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/el-nino">El Niño</a> conditions have amplified the risks jump in food prices even though near-term outlook remains favourable on account of a good rabi crop and adequate stocks, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra has said.</p><p>In his intervention at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held earlier this month, Malhotra noted that the headline retail inflation is likely to jump to the RBI’s upper tolerance level of 6 per cent in the third quarter of the current financial year.</p><p>Despite the growing inflationary pressure, the RBI Governor pitched for a “wait and watch” approach in the monetary policy, as per minutes of the June 3-5 meeting released by the RBI on Friday.</p>.India's forex reserves decline $9.98 billion to $671.62 billion: RBI data.<p>“We need to be watchful of the inflation trajectory. Going forward, revision in retail prices of petrol and diesel in May would lead to higher fuel inflation in the coming months,” the governor said.</p><p>“While the near-term outlook for food prices remains favourable on account of a good rabi crop and adequate stocks, risks have amplified, especially from a below normal monsoon as predicted by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imd">IMD</a> and likely El Niño conditions,” he added.</p><p>Malhotra listed four reasons for adopting the “wait and watch” approach on inflation management.</p><p>There is high uncertainty in the assumptions made for projections of both inflation and growth on account of several reasons – the duration of the conflict and the disruption in supply chains, the intensity and geographical spread of monsoons and their impact on energy, food and other commodity prices, he said.</p><p>While headline inflation is projected to be on the higher side of the inflation tolerance band, core inflation for 2026-27 is projected at 4.7 per cent for 2026-27. Excluding precious metals, the core inflation is even lower than the target.</p>.Southwest monsoon in hiatus, advancement to Mumbai stalled due to El Nino: Meteorologists .<p>Malhotra further noted that most of the increase in headline inflation was due to food and fuel, which is supply driven.</p><p>“Even though it is inflation outlook which is more relevant for monetary policy, current inflation merits attention, especially when the outlook is clouded. Headline inflation continues to be within target in April. Most of the observed increase in inflation is on account of higher food inflation. Core inflation also remained contained, suggesting that underlying inflation pressures remained subdued,” he added.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rbi">RBI</a> Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta took a similar view, arguing against a "preemptive policy pivot".</p><p>“I feel we ought to wait a bit more for global as well as weather related uncertainties to play out over the coming months, before taking a call on whether and when to reverse the policy cycle,” she said.</p><p>MPC external member and economist Saugata Bhattacharya said energy prices are unlikely to return to their pre-conflict levels, in the near or even the medium term.</p><p>“Every additional day of persisting disruptions is likely to result in a non-linear escalation of cumulative macroeconomic consequences,” he said.</p><p>During the June 3-5 meeting the MPC unanimously decided to keep policy interest rates unchanged, lowered its projection on GDP growth and increased inflation estimates.</p>