Inflow in equity mutual funds drops 22% in Nov, SIP hits fresh high at over Rs 17,000 cr

New Delhi: Inflow in equity mutual funds has dropped by 22 per cent month-on-month to Rs 15,536 crore in November, while small cap funds continue to see traction from investors.

This was way higher than the Rs 19,957 crore inflow seen in the category in October. Before this, the inflow was at Rs 14,091 crore in September, according to the data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) released on Friday.

"Diwali festivities and bank holidays probably affected equity net flows in November," Manish Mehta, Head of Sales, Marketing & Digital Business at Kotak Mutual Fund, said. The flow in November also marks the 33rd consecutive month of net inflows.

All the categories experienced inflow in equity segments. The equity segment was also aided by six new fund launches in November which garnered Rs 1,907 crore.

Despite the decline, inflow through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 17,073 crore last month. It continues to attract new investors by increasing awareness of the benefits of the instrument.