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Infosys board approves Rs 51.75 crore stock grants for CEO Salil Parekh

He will also receive an Annual Performance Equity ESG Grant, valued at Rs 2 crore, and an Annual Performance Equity TSR Grant, valued at Rs 5 crore
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 17:57 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 17:57 IST
Business NewsInfosys

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