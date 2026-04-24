<p>Bengaluru: IT services company <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/infosys">Infosys</a> has approved performance-based stock grants worth Rs 51.75 crore for Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh.</p><p>The company said in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bse">BSE filing</a> that Parekh will receive "the grant of annual performance-based stock incentives (Annual Performance Equity Grant) in the form of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs), covering the company's equity shares having a market value of Rs 34.75 crore, as on the date of the grant under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan (2015 plan), which shall vest 12 months from the date of grant subject to achievement of performance targets as determined by the Board".</p><p>He will also receive an Annual Performance Equity ESG Grant, valued at Rs 2 crore, and an Annual Performance Equity TSR Grant, valued at Rs 5 crore, in addition to the 2019 Annual Performance Equity Grant, valued at Rs 10 crore.</p>.Infosys shares jump over 5% post earnings announcement. <p>These RSUs will be granted w.e.f., May 2, 2026, and the number of RSUs will be calculated based on the market price at the close of trading day on a date immediately preceding the grant date, the company added in the filing.</p><p>The board also approved a grant of 27,193 RSUs under the 2015 Plan to eligible employees. "Grant of Performance-Based Stock incentives (PSUs) to eligible employees under the 2019 Plan covering the Company’s equity shares having a market value of Rs 1.90 crore as on the date of the grant. The number of PSUs will be calculated based on the market price at the close of trading day on a date immediately preceding the grant date," according to the filings.</p><p>Meanwhile, shares of Infosys on Friday tanked 7.09 per cent on the BSE, after its revenue growth forecast for FY27 came in lower than market expectations.</p><p>The stock declined 7.09 per cent to settle at Rs 1,154.45 on the BSE. The company's market valuation declined by Rs 35,746.38 crore to Rs 4,68,201.44 crore.</p><p>As per a report by JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited, Infosys reported 4QFY26 results — revenue and margins were below expectations.</p>