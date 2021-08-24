Infosys hits $100 billion in market capitalisation as shares soar to record high

Infosys has joined Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank with $100 billion market cap as shares of the company soared to fresh high on Tuesday.
Shares of Infosys hit a new record high of Rs 1,755.60 apiece on the BSE, pushing the market cap to Rs 7 lakh crore mark, or $100 billion. At 0925 am, the scrip was at Rs1,752.45.
It is the fourth company to have achieved this milestine.
Reliance Industries Ltd has a mcap of $140 billion, followed by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd at $115 billion, and HDFC Bank at $100.1 billion.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
On 9/11, the deadliest attacks in history
Buildings built with thermocol could be quake-resistant
RT-PCR can predict Covid severity: IISc study
DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'
Climate change made Europe floods more intense: study
America's tallest man dies at age 38
IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair