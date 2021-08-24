Infosys hits $100 billion in market capitalisation as shares soar to record high

Infosys hits $100 bn in market cap as shares soar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 24 2021, 10:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 10:29 ist
Infosys logo on a building. Credit: iStock Photo

Infosys has joined Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank with $100 billion market cap as shares of the company soared to fresh high on Tuesday. 

Shares of Infosys hit a new record high of Rs 1,755.60 apiece on the BSE, pushing the market cap to Rs 7 lakh crore mark, or $100 billion. At 0925 am, the scrip was at Rs1,752.45.

It is the fourth company to have achieved this milestine. 

Reliance Industries Ltd has a mcap of $140 billion, followed by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd at $115 billion, and HDFC Bank at $100.1 billion.

