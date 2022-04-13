Infosys posts 12% jump in Q4 profit to Rs 5,686 cr

Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services firm, on Wednesday reported a 12 per cent rise in March-quarter profit as it won more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital presence.

The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated net profit climbed to Rs 5,686 crore ($746.87 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from Rs 5,076 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 32,276 crore.

