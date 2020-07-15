Infosys Q1 results Live: Net profit surges 11.5% to Rs 4,223 crore

India's second-largest IT service provider is reported it's first-quarter results today. Infosys net profit went up by 11.5% year-on-year to Rs 4,233 crore. The operating margin improved on sequential basis by 150 bps to 22.7%. The digital revenue grew by 25.5% on year-on-year basis. The multinational corporation announced a partnership with US-based investment management firm Vanguard late on Tuesday. Stay tuned for more updates.