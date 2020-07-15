Infosys Q1 results Live: Net profit surges 11.5% to Rs 4,223 crore

India's second-largest IT service provider is reported it's first-quarter results today. Infosys net profit went up by 11.5% year-on-year to Rs 4,233 crore. The operating margin improved on sequential basis by 150 bps to 22.7%. The digital revenue grew by 25.5% on year-on-year basis. The multinational corporation announced a partnership with US-based investment management firm Vanguard late on Tuesday. Stay tuned for more updates.
Despite contraction in global spends, Infosys managed to sign large deals worth $1.74 billion
The share of digital offering in companies revenues now grows to 44.5% - in line with the vision set out by CEO Salil Parekh.
The digital revenue grew by 25.5% on year-on-year basis
Attrition level, which had been a pain point for Infosys dips steeply to 11.7%, as lateral hirings in other companies are near frozen
The operating margin improved on sequential basis by 150 bps to 22.7%
Revenue goes up 8.5% to Rs 23,665 crore beating market expectations
Infosys net profit Surges 11.5% year-on-year to Rs 4,233 crore
Commentary on the macros, demand environment, banking, retail verticals, deal pipeline and involuntary attrition expected today.
Infosys is unlikely to announce full-year guidance due to uncertainty amidst rising coronavirus infections. Yesterday, Wipro did not provide guidance.
The Bengaluru-headquartered company may see its profit dip 10-11% QoQ, partly due to lower other income
Brokerages expect around 20-30 bps cross-currency headwind on dollar revenue growth, which could be down around 5.3-5.5% compared with the March quarter.
Infosys, Vanguard ink partnership
IT major Infosys on Tuesday said it has partnered with investment management company Vanguard whereby it will manage certain activities of the US firm.
Read More
Earnings, macro data, global cues to dictate market trend: Analysts
Trading sentiment in the equity markets this week will be largely guided by quarterly earnings from major companies like Wipro and Infosys as well as macroeconomic data announcements, analysts said.
Read More
Raining wealth: Six of top-10 companies add over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap
Six of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 1,03,625.35 crore in market capitalisation last week, with Reliance Industries accounting for over half of the gains.
Read More
Coronavirus lockdown: Infosys brings back over 200 employees, their families from US via chartered flight
IT services major Infosys has brought back over 200 of its employees and their families, who were stranded in the US amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, according to a senior company executive.
Read More