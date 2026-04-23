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Infosys Q4 net profit rises 20.8% to Rs 8,501 crore

For FY27, Infosys has given a revenue growth forecast of 1.5 to 3.5% in constant currency.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 12:50 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 12:50 IST
Business Newsinformation technologyInfosysRevenue

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