Key points

• Tech giants dominate Accenture, Amazon, JPMorganChase, and SAP round out the top five, reflecting the dominance of technology and financial services in hiring.

• AI reshaping job market Professionals in India are 1.8 times more likely to use AI tools regularly compared to 18 months ago, with prompt engineering and LLM operations in demand.

• Human skills remain critical Despite AI adoption, human skills like collaboration and adaptability are still essential for career growth in the evolving job market.