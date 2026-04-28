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Infosys tops LinkedIn’s 2026 India Top Companies list, with tech and finance firms dominating hiring trends.
Key points
• Tech giants dominate
Accenture, Amazon, JPMorganChase, and SAP round out the top five, reflecting the dominance of technology and financial services in hiring.
• AI reshaping job market
Professionals in India are 1.8 times more likely to use AI tools regularly compared to 18 months ago, with prompt engineering and LLM operations in demand.
• Human skills remain critical
Despite AI adoption, human skills like collaboration and adaptability are still essential for career growth in the evolving job market.
• Top roles and skills
Software Engineer, Data Analyst, and Financial Analyst are key roles, with SQL, Java, Python, and project management being the most sought-after skills.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 28 April 2026, 10:40 IST