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Infosys ranks No. 1 on LinkedIn's Top Companies 2026 list; Accenture, Amazon next

The analysis is based on LinkedIn’s anonymised data from January to December 2025.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 10:40 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Infosys ranks No. 1 on LinkedIn's Top Companies 2026 list; Accenture, Amazon next

In one line
Infosys tops LinkedIn’s 2026 India Top Companies list, with tech and finance firms dominating hiring trends.
Key points
Tech giants dominate
Accenture, Amazon, JPMorganChase, and SAP round out the top five, reflecting the dominance of technology and financial services in hiring.
AI reshaping job market
Professionals in India are 1.8 times more likely to use AI tools regularly compared to 18 months ago, with prompt engineering and LLM operations in demand.
Human skills remain critical
Despite AI adoption, human skills like collaboration and adaptability are still essential for career growth in the evolving job market.
Top roles and skills
Software Engineer, Data Analyst, and Financial Analyst are key roles, with SQL, Java, Python, and project management being the most sought-after skills.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 28 April 2026, 10:40 IST
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