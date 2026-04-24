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Infosys shares tank 7% after earnings announcement; market valuation drops by Rs 35,746 crore

The company's market valuation declined by Rs 35,746.38 crore to Rs 4,68,201.44 crore.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 12:34 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 12:34 IST
sharesNSEInfosysbusinessMarket valuation

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