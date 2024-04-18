Infosys to acquire 100% stake in German firm, company's profit surges 30%

New Delhi: IT company Infosys announced that it will acquire a 100% stake in German firm in-tech in an all cash deal for 450 million euros or about Rs 4,000 crore.

Infosys said the acquisition will bring in marquee German original equipment manufacturer's deep client relationships and industry expertise with a multidisciplinary team of 2,200 people across locations in Germany, Austria, China, UK, and nearshore locations in Czech Republic, Romania, Spain, and India.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of FY25.

Profit surges

The company also said its consolidated profit jumped 30 per cent to Rs 7,969 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

The company posted a profit of Rs 6,128 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue of Infosys during the reported quarter increased by 1.3 per cent to Rs 37,923 crore from Rs 37,441 crore in the same quarter a year ago.