<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/infosys-and-anthropic-announce-strategic-collaboration-in-ai-3901344">Infosys </a>on Wednesday announced that it will acquire two companies - healthcare digital transformation company, Optimum Healthcare IT, for about Rs 4,300 crore ($465 million) and insurance consulting technology firm, Stratus, for about Rs 890 crore ($95 million).</p><p>Based in Florida, Optimum Healthcare IT brings deep provider-domain expertise and a proven delivery model – making it a strong strategic fit for Infosys’ scale and healthcare growth strategy, the company said.</p><p>This investment significantly enhances Infosys’ presence in the provider segment, adding new clients and relationships, expanding technology capabilities, and creating synergies across new buying centres.</p><p>Founded in 2012, Optimum Healthcare IT is majority owned by private equity investors, founders and management. Its FY25 revenue stood at $275.9 million.</p><p>The company also announced the acquisition of another US-based company Stratus, a leading technology solutions provider for the property & casualty (P&C) insurance industry. This will strengthen Infosys’ leadership in the insurance sector.</p><p>Kannan Amaresh, SVP & Head of Insurance, Infosys, said, “AI is fundamentally transforming the global insurance industry, strengthening decision-making across underwriting, claims, and fraud detection, while making systems intelligent and significantly improving operational efficiency."</p>.Infosys, ExxonMobil partner to advance immersion cooling.<p>The P&C segment is leading AI adoption in the insurance sector, driven by the need for claims automation, advanced underwriting, and sophisticated risk modeling amid claim volumes and elevated risks exposure, he added.</p><p>Chuck Fillizola, CEO, Stratus, said, “Stratus was built to help property and casualty insurers modernize their core platforms with deep domain expertise, disciplined execution and meaningful outcomes while putting people at the heart of every engagement. The future of insurance transformation requires more than technology. It demands execution rigor and the ability to operationalize AI across delivery and operations."</p><p>"Joining Infosys allows us to carry this mission forward at global scale by combining our Guidewire and P&C specialisation with Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt. This is a powerful strategic fit that accelerates innovation while preserving the consulting-led, human-centered culture our clients, partners and teams rely on," he added.</p>