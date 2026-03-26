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Infosys to acquire Optimum Healthcare IT and Stratus for about Rs 5,200 crore

Founded in 2012, Optimum Healthcare IT is majority owned by private equity investors, founders and management.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 23:28 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 23:28 IST
HealthcareInfosysbusiness

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