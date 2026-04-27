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Infosys to set up campus in Vizag, Andhra govt allots land at 99 Paise per acre

The push to attract marquee IT firms to Visakhapatnam is rooted in the state's post-bifurcation economic reality.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 14:03 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 14:03 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsInfosys

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