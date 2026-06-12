Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Insects in Maggi? Nestle India rejects allegations of infestation in its noodles

Nestle India said in a statement that ⁠the ‌concern was raised from an unverified social ‌media account and that ⁠the account holder did not respond to ‌repeated requests for ‌the sample.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 15:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2026, 15:33 IST
Business NewsNestleMaggiinfestation

Follow us on :

Follow Us