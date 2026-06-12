Insects in Maggi? Nestle India rejects allegations of infestation in its noodles

<p>Nestle India on Friday rejected allegations that insects were found in its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maggi">MAGGI </a>noodles product, after news agency ANI reported India's food regulator had taken cognisance of social media complaints and issued notice to the consumer goods company.</p><p>Nestle India said in a statement that the concern was raised from an unverified social media account and that the account holder did not respond to repeated requests for the sample.</p> .Nestle India pays Rs 1,024.5 crore licence fee to Swiss parent entity in FY26.<p>Testing of a reference sample from the same batch at an independent laboratory notified by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) found no infestation, Nestle India said.</p><p>It added that quality records, test reports and a detailed representation had been submitted to the regulator.</p>