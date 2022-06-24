Instagram tests new feature for disappearing content

Instagram tests new feature for disappearing content

According to screenshots, users will not get a notification about Notes but will be able to see them for 24 hours in the app

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Jun 24 2022, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 17:36 ist
Instagram app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is experimenting with another new feature, Notes, that would allow users to post disappearing content.

The feature, being tested with a limited set of users, for the time being, allows users to post quick notes, like announcements, to their "Close Friends" circle or to followers who also follow them, reports TechCrunch.

Unlike Twitter's new Notes feature, which allows writers to post long-form content, Instagram's version is more like sticky notes that disappear in 24 hours.

The feature was first spotted by marketer Ahmed Ghanem, who published screenshots on Twitter that suggests Instagram Notes will appear on the app's direct messaging screen in a new row above the messages themselves.

Also Read: Meta halts development of Apple Watch rival with two cameras

According to screenshots, users will not get a notification about Notes but will be able to see them for 24 hours in the app, as well as reply to Notes via messages.

The feature could help to highlight important messages from friends that they do not want to be lost in the inbox and could offer more visibility than posting to Stories.

The platform's tests will work to determine how users respond to the feature and if it makes sense to roll it out more broadly, the report said.

Through these notes, users can share details with close friends like if they would be unavailable on call for the next day or can be reached at an alternative number because they are travelling.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Instagram
Meta
Technology
Business News

What's Brewing

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

 