Interactive | Sector-wise budget allocation since 2017

Defence tops the billing chart if we look at budget allocations over the last five years

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2022, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 17:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on February 1.

As the nation is set to witness polls to five states later this year, the Union Budget is likely to be a people-pleaser with infrastructure and developmental announcements focused on poll-bound states apart from a spending push.

With pandemic-hit sectors awaiting allocations in the upcoming Budget, here's a look at budget allocation to various ministries since 2017: 

Union Budget 2022
Budget Infographics
Nirmala Sitharaman
Economy
Defence
Agriculture

