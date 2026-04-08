<p>The RBI’s decision to hold the repo rate at 5.25 per cent in a balanced and cautious approach to the ongoing geopolitical situation in West Asia, and has reinforced positive sentiment across the housing market. The real estate industry hailed the move, stating that it will bring stability for current and future home loan borrowers.</p>.<p>“As expected, the RBI kept the repo rate at 5.25 per cent in a balanced and cautious approach to the ongoing geopolitical situation in West Asia. While there are still many unknowns, the recent announcement of a ceasefire gives fresh hope for more stability in future, though the market is still very volatile in the short term,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group.</p>.<p>Home loan EMIs will remain unchanged, which makes planning for the future easier. This is especially good news for homebuyers, who can now move forward with more confidence, he said.</p>.Rupee surges 47 paise to close at 92.59/USD on US-Iran ceasefire, RBI pause on policy rates.<p>Anarock Research finds that in the first quarter of 2026, about 1,01,675 units worth Rs 1.51 lakh crore were sold in the top seven cities. This is a 7% drop from the previous quarter, but the continued activity shows that the market is resilient and the fundamentals remain robust. </p>.<p>Lata Pillai, Senior MD and Head — Capital Markets, India, JLL, said the repo rate stability provides an insight into the RBI’s confidence in India weathering the storm in a calibrated manner and keeping its growth journey intact. “The current approach also works well in the current instance of managing growth, along with the twin focus of inflation and currency management. This will maintain stability in borrowing costs, while aiding consumer spending as well as provide a more certain environment for business,” she said.</p>.<p>However, JLL expects an increase in construction costs due to rising energy prices and supply-chain disruptions. In such a scenario, a stable interest rate environment with previous rate cut transmissions still cycling through will lend stability to the residential markets, she added.</p>.<p>Shekhar G Patel, President, CREDAI, said, “We view the RBI’s decision to maintain status quo on the repo rate as a balanced and prudent approach, particularly against the backdrop of ongoing global geopolitical tensions and their cascading impact on inflation, supply-chains, and capital flows. A stable interest rate environment provides much-needed visibility to both developers and homebuyers, helping sustain demand momentum across housing segments.”</p>.<p>Anuj Sharma, COO, IMGC (India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation), said the RBI’s latest policy approach looks less like a routine rate decision and more like a restraint. At a time when the global environment is being disturbed by fresh geopolitical tensions, volatile commodity prices and rising uncertainty, holding the line on rates is not passivity, it is prudence.</p>