Interoperable payment system for internet banking to be launched in 2024: RBI Governor

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to launch an interoperable payment system for internet banking in the current calendar year that will enable faster fund settlements for merchants and give a further boost to online transactions, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.

Speaking at the ‘Digital Payments Awareness Week’ celebration in Mumbai, Das said the central bank has given approval for implementing such an interoperable system to NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd (NBBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

“We expect the launch of this interoperable payment system for internet banking during the current calendar year. The new system will facilitate quicker settlement of funds for merchants,” he said.

The proposed system will enable customers to pay businesses through net banking irrespective of whether their banks and the merchants’ payment aggregator are integrated.

At present, online merchant payment transactions are processed through payment aggregators, which are not interoperable. So a bank is required to separately integrate with each payment aggregator of different online merchants.