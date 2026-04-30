Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Invest India facilitates $6.1 billion investments in FY26: DPIIT

Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh emerged as key hubs driven by high-value projects.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 14:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 April 2026, 14:02 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsDPIITInvestments

Follow us on :

Follow Us