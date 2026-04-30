Invest India facilitates $6.1 billion investments in FY26: DPIIT

<p>New Delhi: Invest India, the national investment promotion and facilitation agency, on Thursday claimed it facilitated 60 projects worth over $6.1 billion during the financial year ended March 2026.</p><p>These investments are spread in 14 states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Assam and Bihar and are estimated to generate over 31,000 jobs, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia told reporters.</p><p>He added that around 42 per cent of the total investment value during the year came from European nations. The United States, Japan, South Korea and Australia were the other major source nations for investments during the year.</p><p>“India’s investment momentum is a direct outcome of policy clarity, institutional commitment, and the trust global investors place in our systems,” Bhatia said. </p><p>“The $6.1 billion grounded by Invest India in FY 2025–26 reflects the strength of India’s regulatory environment and the depth of its economic transformation,” he added.</p><p>Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, and Food Processing sectors accounted for nearly 65 per cent of the grounded investments during the year. </p>.Economic Survey 2025-26 calls for multi-pronged strategy to sustain FDI amid global volatility.<p>Significant investments also came into emerging sectors like Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), Aerospace & Defence, and electric vehicles.</p><p>Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh emerged as key hubs driven by high-value projects, while established destinations such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana, and Delhi continued to anchor major investment inflows, while Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh emerged as key hubs driven by high-value projects. Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also attracted significant investments.</p><p>In terms of employment generation, Madhya Pradesh emerged as the leading state, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Maharashtra.</p><p>According to Invest India Managing Director and CEO Nivruti Rai, grounded investments in 2025-26 registered nearly threefold growth over the previous year, while the average deal size increased by 1.8 times.</p><p>“The threefold growth in grounded investments and the creation of over 31,000 jobs demonstrate the impact of coordinated policy support, institutional agility, and investor confidence,” Rai said.</p>