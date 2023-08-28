Investing in realty: Unlock the long-term capital gains

In India, there are various policies and schemes that incentivise buyers to invest in properties. For example, if someone sells a property after the property is held for two years, the capital gains are eligible for tax exemption. To avail of this exemption, one must use that capital gain to buy another property within a certain time frame. In the current market, this will not only boost the demand but will also incentivise buyers to invest more in properties. Besides, unlike stocks and other instruments, real estate is considered a secured option with greater appreciation prospects. Regulations like RERA have brought more transparency and structure to the sector, hence from an investment point of view it is more stable when it comes to consistent long-term appreciation.