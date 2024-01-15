Investment resilience key to harvesting good returns

A recent industry report by SEBI revealed that less than 3 per cent of investors continued investing after 5 years. Shockingly, 73 per cent of investors could not continue their investments for even 2 years. As per a study conducted by JP Morgan on US investors between 2001 and 2020, the S&P 500 provided an annualised return of 7.5 per cent. However, the average investor was only able to achieve a return of 2.9 per cent during this same period. The study showed that the primary reason for this significant loss of returns was due to the inability of investors to remain invested. Regrettably, most of the advice provided to the general public is geared towards selling rather than aiding investors in achieving better returns. Individuals are often seeking investments that generate the highest possible past returns, but there is little guidance provided on managing volatility, constructing resilience, and capitalising on compounding by staying invested.