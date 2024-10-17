Investor interest in China for trading gains; India a long term investment favourite: Report

<p>Mumbai: Following the surge in Chinese markets lately, an Australian brokerage on Thursday said that while investors may flock to the market for trading gains, India remains a favourite from a longer-term investment perspective.</p><p>In a note, Macquarie said investors are in a situation of dilemma as the choice between India and China is getting "harder" and analysed the positives and negatives for both markets.</p>.<p>The stimuli by the Chinese may attract investors, and chances are that more such announcements can propel Chinese equities, but India holds the sway as a long-term story, it added.</p>.<p>"This (investments in China) is mostly a trading, not an investment call, which still heavily favours India," the note said.</p><p>Indian equities are currently grappling with three "negatives", including weakening economic growth and high valuations, the Australian brokerage said.</p><p>The Indian markets, which have seen a handsome rise largely fuelled by domestic flows over the last few months, are also up against expectations of higher earnings per share, a note from Macquarie said.</p>.Congress slams govt over individuals' share of taxes overtaking those paid by firms.<p>"India's equities are facing triple negatives: weakening GDP growth, high EPS expectations (17 per cent) and historically the highest multiples (23x)," the note said.</p><p>It can be noted that GDP growth declined to a five-quarter low of 6.7 per cent, leading to question marks in some quarters whether the fastest-growing major economy will be able to achieve the 7 per cent number.</p><p>However, the RBI is still sticking to its estimate of 7.2 per cent for the fiscal.</p>.<p>The brokerage said while domestic liquidity is continuing to build in India, the last fortnight has seen a meaningful net foreign equity outflows of USD 7 billion from the country.</p><p>Despite some recent erosion, the MSCI India index is still sitting on a 70 per cent cumulative four-year outperformance, it noted.</p><p>Meanwhile, in China, the report said investors expect the government to embark on "meaningful stimuli" to the economy, which extends up to 2026 as well, and it is also benefitting from lower valuations.</p>.<p>"Under normal circumstances, it would be easy to argue that China's recent rebound should continue. But, these are not normal times," it said.</p><p>Negative factors for China would include the lack of a pickup in exports as the global economy is sluggish, it said, adding that the recent moves are only an attempt at de-risking and underwriting growth targets with policies remaining underpowered from consumption and real estate perspectives.</p><p>"On the other hand, India will continue to add labour and capital while growing productivity," it said, adding that India will continue to grow at double-digits from a nominal perspective against 4 per cent for China.</p>