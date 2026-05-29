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Investors lose Rs 6 lakh crore as Sensex drops over 1,000 points; Stocks that fell hard and why

During the day, Sensex dropped 1,278.69 points whereas Nifty dived 359.40 points - a fall for the third consecutive session.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 12:18 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 12:18 IST
USIranSensexNiftyBombay Stock ExchangeBSEbusiness

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