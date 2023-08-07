Investors see another year of high rates on price shock

After moderating for four straight months, inflation accelerated in June as heavy rains damaged crops, and the economists expect the reading to exceed 6 per cent in July. The possibility of a delay in easing limits the scope for a rebound in India’s bonds, which are seeing a selloff in tandem with global peers.

“The central bank has little room to signal dovishness due to food prices, a robust economy, and higher global rates,” said Rajeev De Mello, global macro portfolio manager at Gama Asset Management SA. “The spread between Indian and US rates has already reached very low levels.”