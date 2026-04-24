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Investors' wealth drops by Rs 7.17 lakh crore in three days of market slump

In three days, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 2,609.12 points or 3.29%.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 13:35 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 13:35 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsInvestorsWest Asia

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