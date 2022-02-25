Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 7 L cr in morning trade

Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 7 lakh crore in morning trade

Starting off on a strong footing, the 30-share BSE Sensex soared over 1,240 points or around 2.29 per cent in early trade

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Feb 25 2022, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 13:23 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Investors' wealth surged by more than Rs 7 lakh crore in the first hour of trading on Friday as the broader market clawed back some of its lost ground, a day after Russia's attack on Ukraine roiled investor sentiments.

Starting off on a strong footing, the 30-share BSE Sensex soared over 1,240 points or around 2.29 per cent in early trade to touch 55,779.45 points.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to Rs 2,49,39,482.35 crore, recording a gain of Rs 7,15,302.56 crore compared to the level when the counters closed on Thursday.

Also Read — Sensex opens over 1,000 points higher, Nifty at 16,580

The market capitalisation, an indicator of the notional wealth of investors, was at Rs 2,42,24,179.79 crore on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Sensex slumped over 2,700 points to register its biggest single-day plunge in about two years. The blood bath on Thursday eroded investors' wealth by over Rs 13 lakh crore.

Of the 3,104 stocks traded, as many as 2,439 scrips advanced, while 570 declined in the morning trade, as per BSE data.

BSE
Sensex
Nifty
Business News

