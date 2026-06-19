Iran peace deal to give macroeconomic relief to India

<p>New Delhi: An interim deal between the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> and Iran to end the nearly four-month conflict will provide a macroeconomic breather for India through lower energy import bills, easing pressure on the rupee and creating new demand for Indian exporters and businesses in the West Asia region.</p>.<p>“With the cessation of hostilities and the broader economic integration of the region, we anticipate an immediate and robust revival in order books,” said S C Ralhan, president, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).</p>.<p>“A stable West Asia unlocks pent-up consumer and industrial demand, paving the way for Indian exporters to scale up their presence and accelerate shipment trajectories over the next few fiscal quarters,” he added.</p>.'Our missiles only for firing': Iran says weapons programme not part of talks with US for deal.<p>The United States and Iran have signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) to immediately halt the conflict, which started on February 28.</p>.<p>The deal, signed electronically, seeks to restore normal maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days.</p>.<p>The development led to a sharp drop in energy prices. Crude oil price dropped by over 1% on Thursday to their lowest since the first trading day of the Iran war.</p>.<p>Brent crude futures dropped by 2.06% to $77.91 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 2.34% to $74.99 a barrel.</p>.<p>International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol welcomed the US-Iran deal and called for unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.</p>.<p>The rupee ended higher against the US dollar for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, logging its longest winning streak in a year, as lenders and exports cut dollar positions aggressively. The rupee ended at 94.33 against a dollar, up 20 paise from its previous close.</p>.<p>“The reopening of the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> and expectations of smoother crude oil supplies have eased concerns over India’s import bill, providing a strong tailwind for the rupee,” said Jateen Trivedi, commodity and currency analyst at LKP Securities.</p>.<p>Additionally, the latest Federal Reserve policy commentary, which indicated the possibility of one rate hike in 2026, weighed on gold prices and indirectly supported the rupee by reducing demand for safe-haven assets, he said.</p>.<p>The Indian equities markets also extended their winning streak for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, with the benchmark Sensex and Nifty closing over 0.3% higher.</p>.<p>“The positive undertone was supported by the continued decline in crude oil prices, with Brent crude easing towards the $77 per barrel mark amid optimism surrounding the US-Iran interim agreement,” said Ajit Mishra, a senior vice president at Religare Broking.</p>.<p>The FIEO president noted that the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz—through which roughly half of India’s crude imports and a vast chunk of container traffic passes — is the single most significant relief for global supply chains.</p>.<p>“The lifting of the US naval blockade and the restoration of normal traffic eliminate long maritime detours. Making our exports to the EU, the US and West Africa much more competitive,” Ralhan said.</p>.<p>Exporters were previously crushed by exorbitant freight fees and prohibitive “war-risk” insurance premiums. Normalisation will slash these overheads, ensuring smoother, faster, and remarkably cheaper transit times to West Asia and European destinations,<br>he added.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - Oil 'flood' to leave refiners swamped An impending wave of oil that has been trapped inside the Strait of Hormuz is set to be unleashed on Asia suddenly swamping a region that had managed to make up for lost supply in recent weeks. </p>