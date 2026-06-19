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Iran peace deal to give macroeconomic relief to India

Crude oil price dropped by over 1% on Thursday to their lowest since the first trading day of the Iran war.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 21:52 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 21:52 IST
Business NewsUSIranCrude Oil

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