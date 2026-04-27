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Iran war disrupts the circuit board supply chain, raises costs for tech firms

The disruption is a fresh ​blow to electronics manufacturers which are already grappling with soaring memory chip costs.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 06:33 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 06:33 IST
Business NewsWest AsiaManufacturingMiddle East

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