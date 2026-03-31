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Iran war halts India's coffee exports to West Asia

Despite the availability of the new crop, India’s total coffee exports recorded only a modest growth of 3%, just crossing the 4 lakh metric tonne-mark for the fiscal year ending March 2026.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 19:49 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 19:49 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsCoffee

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