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Iraq warns it might leave OPEC if oil quota not raised: Report

The country relies on oil for the bulk of its income, which has been slashed since the Iran war effectively blocked exports via the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 12:59 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 12:59 IST
Business NewsIraqOilOPEC

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