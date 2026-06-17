Is India prepared for an oil shock? Report flags just 9-10 days of crude reserves

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india">India’s</a> strategic petroleum reserves can currently meet only about 9-10 days of the country’s net <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-oil">crude oil import requirements</a>, highlighting a significant energy security challenge compared with other major import-dependent economies, according to a report released by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).</p>.<p>The report noted that countries such as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/japan">Japan</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/south-korea">South Korea</a> maintain strategic oil reserves capable of covering more than 200 days of imports, providing them with a much larger buffer against supply disruptions.</p>.<p>According to the study, more than 85 per cent of India’s crude oil imports are sourced from just six countries, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a> and major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asian</a> suppliers, increasing the country’s vulnerability to geopolitical tensions and supply shocks. It also pointed out that India imports nearly half of its natural gas requirements as liquefied natural gas (LNG) but lacks dedicated strategic gas storage facilities.</p>.<p>The report warned that disruptions in global energy markets or key shipping routes could have a direct impact on fuel prices, cooking costs, fertiliser subsidies, industrial competitiveness and inflation.</p>.Biofuel industry welcomes Centre's tax relief for higher ethanol-blended petrol.<p>It further highlighted risks associated with India’s dependence on imported coking coal, particularly from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/australia">Australia</a>, for steel production, as well as exposure to export policy changes in Indonesia for non-coking coal supplies.</p>.<p>While clean energy could help reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels, the report cautioned that the transition may create new vulnerabilities linked to critical minerals, technologies and industrial supply chains. It stressed the need for domestic manufacturing, diversified sourcing, recycling and stronger international partnerships to manage these risks.</p>.<p>The report also called for a broader energy transition strategy focused on improving gas utilisation, accelerating electric vehicle adoption, electrifying industries and strengthening green technology supply chains to enhance India’s long-term energy security.</p>