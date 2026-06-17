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Is India prepared for an oil shock? Report flags just 9-10 days of crude reserves

It also pointed out that India imports nearly half of its natural gas requirements as liquefied natural gas (LNG) but lacks dedicated strategic gas storage facilities.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 10:03 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 10:03 IST
IndiaLNGCrude OilOilbusiness

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